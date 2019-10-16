UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - 'Thousands' Of Kurdish Fighters At Most Present In Syria's North - Syria Intelligence Chef

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

UPDATE - 'Thousands' of Kurdish Fighters at Most Present in Syria's North - Syria Intelligence Chef

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Only "several thousand" Kurdish militia fighters are currently present in Syria's north, where Turkey conducts its offensive, the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, Husam Louka, said on Wednesday.

"The number of Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria does not exceed several thousand, and we have been in contact with them through our friend Russia," Louka told reporters on the sidelines of a security conference in Russia's Sochi.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring last week to drive Syrian Kurdish militia from the border area and create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be resettled. Turkish media say about 15,000 troops are involved in the offensive.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Sochi Border Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Trump Says Russia Protecting Kurds Would Be 'Good ..

5 minutes ago

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU ..

5 minutes ago

Court extends physical remand of Chunian case accu ..

5 minutes ago

US Hopes Russia, China Back Extending Iran Arms Em ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan emerging as attractive destination for to ..

5 minutes ago

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.