SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Only "several thousand" Kurdish militia fighters are currently present in Syria's north, where Turkey conducts its offensive, the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, Husam Louka, said on Wednesday.

"The number of Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria does not exceed several thousand, and we have been in contact with them through our friend Russia," Louka told reporters on the sidelines of a security conference in Russia's Sochi.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring last week to drive Syrian Kurdish militia from the border area and create a "safe zone" where Syrian refugees could be resettled. Turkish media say about 15,000 troops are involved in the offensive.