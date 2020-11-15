UPDATE - Thousands Trump Fans Demand '4 More Years' at Rally in US Capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump supporters rally on Saturday in the country's capital, Washington, DC, to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent and echo his claims that the election victory was stolen from him in a massive fraud scheme.

A week after major media outlets proclaimed the Democratic nominee Joe Biden President-elect, thousands of protesters from all over the country, including alleged far-right activists and members of various nationalistic militias, gathered near the Trump hotel in downtown DC and marched in a huge column to the Capitol and Supreme Court to demand the recount of ballots.

"I am here simply to support my President. For all he has done for us the least we can do is to show that we will not stand any fraudulences, any improprieties, any funny stuff with the election," a Black woman who introduces herself as Vanessa said, adding that the least they can do is "to show up for our president."

The crowd on their way chants "Four more years," "Stop the steal," "We want Trump," carries banners and placards in support of the incumbent.

"We are going to hit over a million," a street vendor says without specifying if it is about the turnout or expected sales.

Tony, an elderly gentleman in a T-shirt "Latinos for Trump," learnt about the rally yesterday night and immediately decided to go.

"After all, I live down the road, just three hours away," he smiles. "I think we all have the same idea to show support for the president who we feel was re-elected president."

Police closed a large part of the city center to accommodate the rally and beefed up their presence for fear of altercations between Trump supporters and leftist counter-protesters who are also expected to take to the streets.

So far the incidents are few and insignificant. A Trump hater displayed a placard of profanities toward the president and his voters. "We still love you," a group of women in red MAGA hats responded.

A conflict between an isolated counter-protester and a group of Proud Boys, conspicuous in their black and yellow attire, some in helmets an bulletproof vests, but none with weapons, was quickly broken up by militia commanders. "Not in DC," one of them shouted.

Trump, who refuses to concede and allow a transition to begin, touted the gathering as "heartwarming" and tweeted that he "may even try to stop by and say hello." Pool reporters said his motorcade passed by the venue shortly before the rally was to start.