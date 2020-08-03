UPDATE - Three Attackers Killed at Nangarhar Prison, Death Toll From Blast Stands at 23 - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three attackers have been killed at a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where a car bomb explosion led to the death of 23 civilians, Nangarhar Governor Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, a car bomb exploded at the entrance to the prison, Khogyani said. All the injured have been taken to hospital.

"Twenty-three civilians were killed and 42 others were injured in a car bomb attack on a prison in eastern Nangarhar province, while 3 attackers were killed and up to 700 prisoners who were trying to escape were recaptured," Khogyani said in a statement.

Security forces have taken full control of the prison checkpoints, but the operation is still ongoing as there are attackers who are hiding in residential buildings in front of the prison.

According to Khogyani, the exact number of attackers remains unknown.