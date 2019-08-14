UPDATE - Three Dead, Three Injured in Elevator Crash at Construction Site in South Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) At least three people have been killed and another three injured in an elevator crash at a construction site in the city of Sokcho in the eastern part of South Korea, local media reported on Wednesday, citing fire authorities.

The incident took place at an apartment building construction site, Yonhap news agency reported. The workers crashed from the 15th floor.

One of the injured is in serious condition.

At least 30 rescue workers were deployed at the scene of the incident.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.