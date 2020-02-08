UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Three More Cases Of New Coronavirus Recorded On Board Of Ship Off Japanese Coast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 08:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, has risen from 61 to 64 within the past 24 hours, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The list of the recently infected people includes a Chinese citizen and two citizens of the United States, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus.

There are some 3,700 people on board of the vessel.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 722 people dead and over 34,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

