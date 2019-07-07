UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Three People Killed In Tank Truck Blast In Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Three People Killed in Tank Truck Blast in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region - Interior Ministry

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A tank truck exploded in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Sunday, killing three people and injuring six others, according to preliminary information provided by the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the region.

The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. local time (19:15 GMT on Saturday).

"The driver of the tank truck ... allowed about seven people ” tourists ” to be loaded on top of the tank. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, caused it to drive into a ditch, as a result, the vehicle ignited, an explosion followed. Three people died, according to preliminary information," spokesman for the directorate Valery Gorelykh told Sputnik.

According to the spokesman, six people suffered various injuries and burns, and have been hospitalized.

Gorelykh later told Sputnik that an examination had shown that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident.

"The police determined that the tank truck driver, born in 1968, was drunk at the time of the disaster. This was confirmed by an examination [carried out] by police officers," Gorelykh said.

The spokesman added that the number of injured had reached seven people, including a minor.

Local emergency services said that the tank truck was carrying around 500 liters (132 gallons) of fuel.

A part of the nearby forest caught fire after the explosion, but the flames were promptly extinguished.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Interior Ministry Russia Driver Vehicle Died Tank Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

5 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

6 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

7 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

7 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

7 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.