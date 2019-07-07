YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A tank truck exploded in Russia's Sverdlovsk region on Sunday, killing three people and injuring six others, according to preliminary information provided by the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the region.

The incident occurred at 12:15 a.m. local time (19:15 GMT on Saturday).

"The driver of the tank truck ... allowed about seven people ” tourists ” to be loaded on top of the tank. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, caused it to drive into a ditch, as a result, the vehicle ignited, an explosion followed. Three people died, according to preliminary information," spokesman for the directorate Valery Gorelykh told Sputnik.

According to the spokesman, six people suffered various injuries and burns, and have been hospitalized.

Gorelykh later told Sputnik that an examination had shown that the driver was drunk at the time of the accident.

"The police determined that the tank truck driver, born in 1968, was drunk at the time of the disaster. This was confirmed by an examination [carried out] by police officers," Gorelykh said.

The spokesman added that the number of injured had reached seven people, including a minor.

Local emergency services said that the tank truck was carrying around 500 liters (132 gallons) of fuel.

A part of the nearby forest caught fire after the explosion, but the flames were promptly extinguished.