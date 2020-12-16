UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Three Servicemen Killed In Helicopter Crash In Northern Algeria - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 10:20 PM

UPDATE - Three Servicemen Killed in Helicopter Crash in Northern Algeria - Defense Ministry

Three Algerian soldiers were killed in an emergency helicopter crash off the coast of the town of Bouharoun in northern Algeria, the North African country's ministry of defense said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Three Algerian soldiers were killed in an emergency helicopter crash off the coast of the town of Bouharoun in northern Algeria, the North African country's ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

"While carrying out a technical training mission this morning at 11:25 [local time, 10:25 GMT], a military emergency helicopter (MS-25 Merlin) of the Naval Forces Command fell down at sea ... northwest of the coast of Bouharoun ... resulting in the death of First Lieutenant Bouzaida Noureddine," the ministry said in a statement.

The crew consisted of three servicemen, the ministry added, noting that the search for two other pilots has been underway.

Later in the day, the defense ministry confirmed that all three crew members had been killed in the tragedy.

"The death toll in the helicopter crash in Tipaza province increased to three," the statement said.

The chief of staff of Algeria's armed forces extended his condolences to the victims' families and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Algeria All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President discuss ties ..

36 minutes ago

Increasing population is burden on Economy: DG Pop ..

51 seconds ago

Behind in vaccine race, CureVac bets on 'easier' j ..

54 seconds ago

Resources being utilized for provision of jobs to ..

56 seconds ago

Commemorative ceremony for APS Peshawar terrorist ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.