UPDATE - Three Servicemen Killed in Helicopter Crash in Northern Algeria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Three Algerian soldiers were killed in an emergency helicopter crash off the coast of the town of Bouharoun in northern Algeria, the North African country's ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

"While carrying out a technical training mission this morning at 11:25 [local time, 10:25 GMT], a military emergency helicopter (MS-25 Merlin) of the Naval Forces Command fell down at sea ... northwest of the coast of Bouharoun ... resulting in the death of First Lieutenant Bouzaida Noureddine," the ministry said in a statement.

The crew consisted of three servicemen, the ministry added, noting that the search for two other pilots has been underway.

Later in the day, the defense ministry confirmed that all three crew members had been killed in the tragedy.

"The death toll in the helicopter crash in Tipaza province increased to three," the statement said.

The chief of staff of Algeria's armed forces extended his condolences to the victims' families and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.