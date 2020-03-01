UPDATE - Three Sputnik Turkey Staff Members in Ankara Threatened in Their Own Homes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) RT and Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan says three of her staff members in Ankara have been threatened by unknown individuals who had broken into their homes.

"Some ghouls have forced their way into the homes of three of our staff members in Ankara, threatening and shouting that they are traitors of their motherland because they work for the Russians," Simonyan wrote on Telegram.

Sputnik Turkey published a statement with details of the attack.

"On February 29 at around 22:30-23:00 Moscow time [19:30-20:00 GMT] organized groups of people, who were shouting out nationalist slogans, insults and threats tried to force their way into the homes of three of our employees in Ankara.

The attackers tried to break the doors. According to our employees who have contacted the police and are now giving evidence, there were no less than 10 people in each of the groups [of the attackers,]" a statement released on the Sputnik Turkey website says.

According to the statement, the attackers were shouting "Turkey for Turks," "Traitors," "Russian spies." The attackers managed to get away before the police arrived.

Nobody was hurt or injured, according to Sputnik Turkey.

It is unclear how the home addresses of the three staff members in question became available to the attackers.