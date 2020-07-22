MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Turkey has deployed nearly 16,000 fighters to Libya, including members of al-Qaeda and ISIS (terrorist organizations, both banned in Russia), and has asserted control over the country's sovereign resources, Aref Ali Nayed, the special envoy of the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives to the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and African Union, told Sputnik.

Turkey has been providing extensive military support to Libya's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) since the latter requested assistance in late 2019 in a power confrontation against the House of Representatives and forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA). Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

"The fact of the matter is Turkey used the illegal invitation [with no Parliamentarian approval] by the GNA in order to do two existentially threatening things. Firstly, Turkey exported nearly 16,000 fighters, many of whom are Qaeda and ISIS members, into Libya. Secondly, Turkey asserted total hegemony over Libya and its resources in very arrogant announcements and speeches by its Defense Minister and other officials," Nayed said.

The diplomat went on to say that most European countries lack the decisiveness to counter Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Libya and instead pursue a "failed policy of appeasement" of Ankara. Nayed even compared Europe's current approach to the Libyan conflict to the attempts to appease Nazi Germany.

"With all due respect, Europe, with the notable exception of Greece, Cyprus and France, is following a failed policy of appeasement towards Erdogan," Nayed said.

"Failing to firmly stop a bullying thug is a sure formula for disastrous consequences. From Syria to Libya, from Somalia to Qatar, it is clear for all to see that Erdogan is pursuing a neo-Ottoman policy of dominance and hegemony. He is actually saying in multiple speeches that he is doing exactly that. No amount of European wishful thinking will stop Erdogan."

According to the envoy, what Europe is lacking is not a unified position on the Libyan peace process, but rather "the will to resist Turkish bullying."

"Greece, Cyprus, and France are about the only three countries rising to the task of resisting Erdogan's aggressiveness. Through our daily communications and through the clear messages [Speaker of the House of Representatives] H.E. Aguila Saleh conveyed during his recent visit to Rome, we are stressing to our European partners that Erdogan's actions, especially the wholesale export of terrorists to Libya, is as much a danger to Europe as it is to Libya and its neighbors. Only a more determined Europe can help Libya and can help itself," Nayed said.

Libya is currently split between two rival administrations, the Tripoli-based UN-recognized GNA and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the LNA forces.

Turkey has maintained that its presence in Libya was legal as it followed a request from the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Last week, Erdogan has called on the international community to ensure the removal of foreign mercenaries from Libya, saying that their presence has led to bloodshed in the North African country.