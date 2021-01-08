UPDATE - Tokyo Lodges Protest With Seoul Over Court Ruling on Compensation for 'Comfort Women'

The Japanese authorities on Friday lodged a protest with South Korea over the latter's court ruling that obligated Tokyo to pay compensation to a group of former "comfort women" who were forced into slavery in Japan's military brothels during World War II, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The Japanese authorities on Friday lodged a protest with South Korea over the latter's court ruling that obligated Tokyo to pay compensation to a group of former "comfort women" who were forced into slavery in Japan's military brothels during World War II, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"The Japanese government does not admit the compliance with the decision of the South Korean court and considers it necessary to dismiss the claim. On this occasion, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba expressed a strong protest to the Korean Ambassador to Japan," Kato said at a press conference.

According to Kato, Japan strongly urges South Korea to take appropriate measures to correct the violation of international law.

Earlier in the day, the Seoul Central District Court ordered Tokyo to make financial reparations of 100 million won (over $90,000) to each of 12 plaintiffs who had been victims of wartime sexual enslavement. It is the first known court ruling in South Korea demanding compensation to "comfort women."

The ruling is expected to lead to further deterioration of bilateral relations already strained over wartime labor compensation and other issues.

In a televised statement later on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called Seoul's court ruling "unacceptable" and said that the claim should be dismissed.

Suga also stressed that "the issue was finally and completely resolved back in 1965."

The "comfort women" system which forced women and girls into sex slavery was established by the Japanese imperial forces in occupied countries, including South Korea, during World War II.

In 2015, Seoul and Tokyo signed a deal that intended to resolve the "comfort women" issue by requiring Japan to fund an organization that provided financial support for surviving victims. Japan already transferred 1 billion Yen ($9 million) to the organization, but South Korean President Moon Jae-in dissolved the 2015 deal amid criticism that the agreement, signed by the previous government, had ignored the opinions of survivors.

The cases surrounding the use of forced labor and "comfort women" during Japan's 20th century colonial expansions have become a point of contention in relation between the East Asian neighbors.

It is believed that a Japanese embargo on sale of rare elements to South Korea, key for microchip and touch screen production, was prompted by the ongoing court cases.