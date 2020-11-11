UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Tokyo, Washington Conclude First Round Of Formal Talks On US Military Base Spending

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

UPDATE - Tokyo, Washington Conclude First Round of Formal Talks on US Military Base Spending

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Japan and the United States have concluded the first round of official talks over the funding on US military bases in the country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump's administration has been waging a pressure campaign to force Japan and South Korea to increase their spending on sustaining US troops on their territories, with the latter two largely unenthusiastic.

"On November 9 and 10 in Washington D.C., the Government of Japan and the Government of the United States of America held formal negotiations on Host Nation Support. The new Host Nation Support agreement will replace the existing agreement which expires on March 31, 2021," a statement on the ministry's website read.

Both sides reaffirmed that Japan's cost-sharing support has played an important role for ensuring the smooth and effective activities of the US Forces in Japan, the statement went on to read.

The delegations were led by Yutaka Arima, Deputy Director-General at Japan's North American Affairs Bureau and Donna Welton, Senior Advisor at the US State Department's Political-Military Bureau, according to the statement.

High-ranking defense officials were also part of both sides.

A day prior, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Tokyo would seek a stopgap one-year funding deal, instead of the usual five-year agreement. This holds out hope that the upcoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden would reverse Trump's demands to increase spending.

The current agreement on sharing the cost burden of maintaining the military bases runs out at the end of the fiscal year, in March 2021. Preparatory talks between the two sides have so far taken place virtually at a lower level of diplomats in October.

Japan last year shelled out over $1.8 billion to sustain numerous US military bases, airfields and installations. Trump's Pentagon has been pushing to increase the spending to about $8 billion per year.

Related Topics

Washington Pentagon Trump Tokyo Japan South Korea United States March October November Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

9 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

11 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.