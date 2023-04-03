UPDATE - Top NATO Diplomats to Discuss Multi-Year Support Program for Ukraine - Stoltenberg

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) NATO foreign ministers will discuss a multi-year support program for Ukraine at a meeting from April 4-5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"Our support is for the long haul, so I expect that ministers will agree to start work on developing on a multi-year (support) program for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the ministerial meeting.

NATO wants to discuss with Ukraine not only urgent military support, but also reforms, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities, the alliance's head added.

Additionally, Stoltenberg reaffirmed the alliance's determination to continue to support Ukraine, adding that NATO has already provided more than 65 billion Euros ($70.7 billion) in military assistance.

