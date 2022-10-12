UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Total Of 100-300 Militants Trained In Ukraine To Capture Regional Center In Belarus - KGB

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Foreign security services have trained up to 300 militants in Ukraine to capture a regional center in Belarus, Lt. Gen. Ivan Tertel, chairman of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), said on the Belarus 1 tv channel.

"An armed seizure of a regional center on the territory of Belarus as a springboard for further development of the offensive operation - for this, foreign security services have trained from 100 to 300 militants on the territory of Ukraine," Lt. Gen. Tertel said.

He said militants are trained not only by foreign instructors in Ukraine, but also in Poland and Lithuania.

Lt. Gen. Tertel said the West is working on the option of using tactical nuclear weapons; for this, certain military infrastructure is being prepared on the territory of neighboring countries with the expectation of long-term plans.

"At the same time, the stakes are being raised here, because the West, according to our data, which we obtain from Western military-political circles, believes that it should not lose in any case. Therefore, the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons or using those groups that are created for direct aggression against our country and against our allies is being discussed," he said.

