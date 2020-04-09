UPDATE - Total of 33 People Die of COVID-19 in Mexico Over Past 24 Hours - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen to 174, a total of 3,181 cases of the infection have been confirmed, 33 people died over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

"Today, the number of confirmed cases reached 3,181...

Unfortunately, the death count is increasing, it already reached 174 people," Alomia said during a regular ministry press conference.

According to published data, the overall number of citizens tested for the coronavirus has exceeded 29,000, a total of 17,209 tests were negative, 9,188 people suspected of having the disease are waiting for test results.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,514,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide, with over 88,000 deaths. More than 329,000 people have recovered.