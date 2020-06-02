UPDATE - Total of 3,600 Children in Belarus Test Positive for Coronavirus - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) A total of 3,600 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belarus, Tatyana Burd, chief specialist of the Belarusian Health Ministry's department of medical assistance to mothers and children, said.

"To date, 3,600 children with a positive test for coronavirus infection have been registered in Belarus," Burd said in a speech.

She said 95 percent of infected children develop no symptoms of COVID-19.

The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Belarus, according to Monday's data, increased to 43,403, with 240 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 371,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 6,057,000.