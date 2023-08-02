UPDATE - Traffic on Crimean Bridge Resumed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed, according to the Telegram channel about the situation on the bridge.

Traffic was temporarily closed early on Wednesday. Everyone on the bridge and in the inspection area was urged to remain calm.

"The movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge has been resumed," according to the statement.

Early on July 17, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with two drone boats. Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the "Act of Terrorism" article.

The blast damaged the highway section of the bridge. A girl was injured, and her parents died. Train traffic on the bridge was restored on the same day, vehicle traffic in reverse mode only along the extreme right lane in the Taman-Kerch direction.

Two-way traffic on one side of the bridge is to be launched on September 15, on the other - by November 1. The traffic flow was reoriented to the Kerch ferry crossing and the land corridor through the new regions of Russia.