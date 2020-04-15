TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) A patient of a Transnistrian infectious diseases hospital infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in breakaway Transnistria (unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, PMR) to nine, the coronavirus response center in the PMR said.

"A 66-year-old Tiraspol resident was admitted to the Slobodzey infectious diseases hospital on April 9 from intensive care... with severe double viral-bacterial pneumonia," the center said.

"COVID-19 was confirmed in the patient. The situation was aggravated by coronary heart disease, second degree obesity.

Despite all the efforts by doctors, the patient died," it said.

Overall, the coronavirus was confirmed in 164 Transnistrians, 155 patients (including five children) are undergoing treatment in the PMR, one woman is in a Chisinau hospital, one patient recovered, nine people died (all had serious concurrent chronic diseases).

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.