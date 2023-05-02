UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Trump Asks For Mistrial In Rape Accuser Carroll's Case - Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has requested a mistrial in a civil case in which writer E. Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and defamation, according to a letter filed by his attorney on Monday.

"We respectfully submit this letter, on behalf of Defendant Donald J. Trump, to request that the Court grant a mistrial based upon pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings by the Court; or in the alternative, (1) correct the record for each and every instance in which the Court has mischaracterized the facts of this case to the Jury and (2) allow Defendant's counsel to have greater latitude to cross-examine Plaintiff and her witnesses," Trump's attorney Joseph Tacopina said in a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

Carroll, 79, accuses Trump of raping her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1996.

Trump denies the allegation.

Tacopina said that the court "mischaracterized the evidence" in favor of the plaintiff with respect to surveillance cameras in Bergdorf Goodman and "bolstered her testimony." The judge did not permit Tacopina to question the plaintiff "as to whether she even attempted to ascertain whether there was footage showing the parties together," the letter said.

Tacopina stated that if Carroll's story was "true," the alleged interactions between her and Trump would have been caught by the security cameras located near the entrance where the alleged assault occurred.

Shortly after the request was submitted by Tacopina, media reported that a Federal judge overseeing the trial denied Trump's motion.

