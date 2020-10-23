UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump, Biden Open Final Debate Sparring Over Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 06:20 AM

UPDATE - Trump, Biden Open Final Debate Sparring Over Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden opened their final debate sparring over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic with the president saying a vaccine would be announced within weeks.

Trump opened the debate defending his record against the pandemic, saying that his administration would announce a vaccine within weeks. Trump also said that Americans are learning to live with COVID-19 and the US needs to open schools. Trump again blamed China for US woes due to the virus.

Biden in response said Trump still has no comprehensive plan to fight COVID-19. The former vice presient called Trump's approach "tragic"

Their second televised showdown got under way in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday shortly after 9:00 p.

m. EST (1:00 a.m. GMT Friday), moderated by NBC news correspondent Kristen Welker. The debate rules have changed, as the moderator will be allowed to cut-off microphones given the candidates interrupted each other repeatedly in the previous debate.

Biden is ahead by an average of 8 percent nationally in the most recent eleven surveys posted on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com (RCP). Meanwhile, Trump is behind in polling in 8 of the top 12 battleground states, but nearly all within a typical margin of error, and most have tightened in the past week. Over 47 million early votes have been cast as of Thursday, outpacing 2016 by nearly a factor of eight, with 70% received by mail ahead of the November 3 election.

Related Topics

Election China Trump Nashville November 2016 All Top Million P

Recent Stories

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

5 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

5 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

6 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

6 hours ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

6 hours ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.