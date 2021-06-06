UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump Blames Biden Administration For 'Humiliation' US Currently Faces

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:30 AM

UPDATE - Trump Blames Biden Administration for 'Humiliation' US Currently Faces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for an array of issues the US is currently facing, saying at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina that the US is being "demeaned and humiliated."

Speaking in Greenville on Saturday, Trump said that Republicans will have a "tremendous" 2022 and emphasized that "survival depends on Republicans being elected at every level."

"Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing ... Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks, that's a lack of respect for our country and for our leaders, and speaking of our leaders they are bowing down to China," Trump said.

He claimed that the Biden administration is spreading the wrong kind of ideology in the US that will lead to more division, not unity.

"The Biden administration has also issued regulations to indoctrinate America's school children with poisonous and divisive left-wing doctrines such as critical race theory," Trump said.

He warned that without strong borders and election integrity "our country could be run as a dictatorship." "I am not the one who is trying to undermine American democracy, I am the one who is trying to save it," Trump said.

The former president blamed the Biden administration for the southern border crisis and said that the Democrats have "turned America into a sanctuary for criminal aliens."

"The border is just the beginning of Biden disasters," Trump warned.

He said that Biden is being "openly mocked by Chinese negotiators and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin." "They are taunting him and they are laughing at him and they are humiliating our country," Trump said.

At the same time, Trump claimed to have a good relationship with Putin.

"I have a very good relationship with President Putin, but there has never been anybody as tough on Russia as I was," Trump said at the GOP convention in Greenville.

Meanwhile, Biden said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday that Washington and its allies are ready to address what they consider Russia's challenges to security and sovereignty, but the US does not seek conflict with Moscow and the upcoming talks between Biden and Putin in Geneva will present an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation, such as strategic stability and arms control.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Drugs China Washington Democracy Trump Greenville Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Lead Democrats Border Criminals Gas Dictator Post Race Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

4 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

12 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

19 minutes ago

PSL 6: Cricketers will drink Coconut water and use ..

32 minutes ago

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.