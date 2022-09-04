UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Trump Calls Biden 'Enemy Of State'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2022 | 08:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump has called US President Joe Biden an "enemy of the state" after Biden's notorious speech in Philadelphia.

"He's an enemy of the state... The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him, which is circling around him, 'Do this, do that, Joe, you better do this, Joe,'" Trump said on Saturday, at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday night, Biden said during his speech in Philadelphia that Republicans from the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement and Trump "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."

Speaking in front of his supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump stressed that it is the radical left who are undermining American democracy, not Republicans in the MAGA movement.

Trump called Biden's Thursday speech the most "vicious, hateful and divisive" address ever delivered by a US president. "By the way, the next morning, he forgot what he said," Trump said mockingly.

Biden said on Friday that he does not consider any Trump supporter a threat to democracy, walking back on his Thursday remarks. The US president added that he does think that anyone who fails to condemn violence when it is used and refuses to acknowledge an election has been won is a threat to democracy.

