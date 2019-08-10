UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Trump Calls Hollywood 'Racist' Amid Controversy Over Movie Killing MAGA Supporters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States' movie industry centered in Hollywood is racist and it does a disservice to the county over the planned release of a movie that features liberal elites murdering Trump supporters - unified under the slogan Make America Great Again (MAGA) - for sport.

"Hollywood is really terrible ... Hollywood is racist," Trump told reporters at the White House lawn. "What they are doing, with the kind of movies that they are putting out, it's actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is tremendous disservice to our country."

NBC Universal plans to release the controversial movie "The Hunt" in September as scheduled.

Trump's attack on Hollywood was in response to a reporter's question about the practice of social media platform Twitter banning conservatives.

Trump said he will be tough on the social media companies when they come to the White House for a meeting given their double standard regarding the free speech of conservatives and Republicans.

"They treat conservatives, Republicans totally different than they treat others," he said. "They can't do that."

Trump later in the day elaborated on his thoughts via Twitter.

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves "Elite," but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!" Trump said on Friday.

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been consistently pressured by the US government to crackdown on foreign actors carrying out influence campaigns. Both companies have shutdown numerous accounts and pages, but have been routinely criticized by organizations for censoring users.

