UPDATE - Trump, Democratic Congresswomen Escalate Confrontation Over Racism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump and four freshman Democratic congresswoman via briefings and tweets escalated their urgly public clash over racist rhetoric.

"If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the US," Trump in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

In a separate tweet, the president asked when the same congresswomen will apologize for their foul language and disgusting actions.

With Monday's renewed attacks on Democratic congresswomen representing the progressive left wing of their party, Trump followed up on Sunday's Twitter rant in which he told those congresswomen to go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries from where they "came from."

While Trump did not identify the congresswomen he was referring to in his statements, they appear to be directed at a group of liberal, freshman members of the US House of Representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Democrats denounced Trump's tweet as racist and xenophobic.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was born in New York, described the president's remarks as "hallmark language of white supremacists."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a post on Twitter that Trump's xenophobic comments are meant to divide the country.

She added that the comments reaffirmed the president's plan to "'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again."

Republicans on the other hand have remained silent following's Trump's rant.

Trump in remarks later in the accused some of the Democratic congresswoman of being anti-Semitic and loving the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia).

The four Democratic congresswoman at the end of the day held a press briefing during which they excoriated Trump's entire record of racist rhetoric including derogatory remarks about developing countries and demeaning comments towards women.

Trump took aim at the Democratic Party for embracing the young congresswoman during a tweet after the briefing.

"The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four "progressives," but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!" Trump said on Monday. "We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country. They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda... Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more."