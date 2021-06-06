UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Trump Mocks Fauci For Advice On Mask Wearing

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has criticized US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci for being inconsistent in his advice on COVID-19.

"Fauci said powerfully at the beginning 'no masks' ... and then he went into masks, and then he became a radical masker," Trump said on Saturday, mocking Fauci and proposing to wear up to four masks and goggles in the course of the next five to six years.

Speaking at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina, Trump said the US had his administration to thank for all achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and the current vaccination campaign.

"He [Fauci] has been wrong on almost every issue," Trump said adding that initially, Fauci advised to "not close our borders to China or Europe, but I did it anyways." Trump claimed that the infectious disease expert later praised him for the right decision.

"He's a great promoter ... he likes television more than any politician in this room," Trump told the GOP crowd in Greenville, mocking the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director.

Since its global outbreak in March 2020, the coronavirus has impacted the United States more than any other country, with over 33.3 million Americans having been infected. The COVID-19 death toll in the US stands at over 590,000.

Fauci said in May that the United States has a greater number of coronavirus deaths than the officially reported figures.

Speaking at the Saturday GOP convention, Trump blamed the coronavirus pandemic on China, saying that it should pay all other countries a compensation of $10 trillion minimum.

Trump also accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of blocking a thorough investigation of the origins of the coronavirus.

