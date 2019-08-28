UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Trump Offers Brazil Full Support To Combat Amazon Fires, Sanders Offers Sanctions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Trump Offers Brazil Full Support to Combat Amazon Fires, Sanders Offers Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump offered Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro the full support of the United States as Brazil continues to battle wildfires in the Amazon rainforest.

"I have gotten to know President [Jair Bolsonaro] well in our dealings with Brazil," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday. "He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!"

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Group of Seven industrialized countries will urgently allocate about 20 million euro ($22.2 million) to help extinguish the fires.

The Amazon rainforest, which produces about 20 percent of the Earth atmosphere's oxygen, is burning from wildfires at a record rate and has drawn international attention.

Environmental activists have been staging protests at Brazilian embassies worldwide and accusing Bolsonaro of supporting farmers who are burning the rainforest to expand farming land.

On Saturday, the Brazilian authorities deployed troops in an attempt to fight the fires.

Later in the day, US Senator Bernie Sanders told Hill.TV. that he would "absolutely" consider imposing sanctions on Brazil for the way it has handled the situation.

"What is going on in Brazil is extremely dangerous," Sanders said. "We would use all of the tools at our disposal... to try to make sure that we stop the burning of the Amazon."

