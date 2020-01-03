UPDATE - Trump Raises $46Mln for Reelection Bid Amid Impeachment - Campaign Manager

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) President Donald Trump raised $46 million from political donors in the fourth quarter of last year for his reelection campaign which shows he is getting stronger despite the impeachment process, his campaign manager Brad Parscale said on Thursday.

"Biggest number in Trump fundraising haul is $102.7 M(illion)... cash-on-hand," Parscale said in a tweet. "The President's campaign will be flush with cash to execute the game plan & expand the map."

Trump's collection in the fourth quarter coincided with his impeachment in Congress by rival Democrats, a move that appeared to have energized his base of supporters.

Parscale picked up on that fact, adding to his tweet: "Dems impeach & Trump gets stronger!"

US media reports said Trump's strong fundraising was a direct result of his decision to keep his campaign apparatus alive after taking office in January 2017. The president had apparently filed for reelection shortly after assuming office, allowing his campaign to keep functioning.

This was a break from the tradition by other presidents in winding down their political campaign right after election.

Trump's fundraising remained significantly ahead of the Democrats' top fundraiser, Senator Bernie Sanders who raised $34.5 million. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg surpassed Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren to run second to Sanders, raising $24.7 million.

Biden trailed in third place, raising $22.7 million and businessman Andrew Yang raised an impressive $16.5 million.

Warren, who had often been tipped as an eventual winner did not officially release figures for the quarter but in an e-mailing to her supporters said her campaign had only taken in $17 million, a 30 percent drop in fundraising compared with the third quarter of the year.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard only raised $3.4 million in the final quarter of 2019.