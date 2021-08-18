UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Trump Says Can Not Disclose Plans For 2024 Campaign, But People 'Going To Be Happy'

Muhammad Irfan Wed 18th August 2021

UPDATE - Trump Says Can Not Disclose Plans for 2024 Campaign, But People 'Going to Be Happy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump said he could not disclose his plans for the 2024 presidential election campaign, but hinted that Americans would be happy.

"Because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I'm actually not allowed to answer that question. ... But let me put it this way: I think you'll be happy," Trump told Fox news.

"People, you're going to be happy, 'cause I love this country and I hate to see what's happening," he said.

Trump has repeatedly been asked about plans for the upcoming elections but has never given a clear answer.

Earlier this month, Sean Spicer, who served as Trump's press secretary, said that his former boss would be running for another term in 2024. The announcement came as a Quinnipiac University poll had revealed that the majority of Americans ” slightly over 60% ” considered Trump's 2024 bid to be bad for the United States.

Following the 2020 presidential election that saw Joe Biden becoming the US leader, Trump claimed massive election fraud ” allegations that have been refuted by election officials ” and refused to attend the inaugural ceremony.

