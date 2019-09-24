UPDATE - Trump Says Did Not Threaten to Withhold Aid to Ukraine Over Biden Probe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Monday said he did not threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine if it did not investigate an alleged corruption case involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

"No I didn't," Trump said when asked if he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would release the US security assistance package only if they investigated Biden and his son.

Trump said he may consider authorizing the release of the transcript between both leaders.

The US president was speaking in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The president is expected to meet with Zelenskyy later this week.

On Friday, US media reported that Trump urged Zelenskyy several times during a July phone call to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not remove the prosecutor who had been investigating his son.