WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump said that those behind the persecution of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn should pay a big price and reporters who covered the affair must return their Pulitzer Prizes.

Trump was speaking shortly after the US Justice Department dropped criminal charges against Flynn on Thursday.

"He [Flynn] was an innocent man. He is a great gentleman. He was targeted by the [former President Barak] Obama administration and he was targeted in order to try and take down the President," Trump told reporters at the White House. "What they have done is a disgrace and I hope a big price is going to be paid. A big price should be paid."

Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly refuted claims of US election-meddling, saying they were made up to excuse the loss a presidential candidate in the 2016 election and deflect public attention from real instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

"What they did, what the Obama administration did is unprecedented. It has never happened... I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price, because they are dishonest crooked people. They are scum, they are human scum," Trump said.

The US president also lashed out at the media who were writing about Flynn being guilty, suggesting they "should be forced to give their Pulitzer prizes back."

US Attorney William Barr told CBS news that he felt it was his duty to drop the charges against Flynn.

When asked if Flynn lied, Barr said "people sometimes plead to things that turn out not to be crimes."

Barr's interview came after statements by US House Democrats who accused the attorney general of politicizing the case.