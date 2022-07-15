UPDATE - Trump Says Has Made Decision on 2024 Presidential Run

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he has made up his mind on whether to run for re-election in 2024 and the only remaining question is whether to reveal his decision before or after the midterm vote in November.

"Well, in my own mind, I've already made that decision, so nothing factors in anymore," Trump told New York magazine on Thursday. "I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after."

Trump was referring to whether he should announce his re-election run before or after the midterm elections in November.

Trump said he feels very confident he can win the 2024 presidential election should he decide to run.

Earlier on Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Trump may announce his decision to run as soon as September, according to two of his advisers. The report also said Republicans are split on the move, with allies saying he could drive turnout while others think he could undercut the opportunity for Republicans to take over the House and Senate.

President Joe Biden's approval ratings have dropped to an all-time low amid runaway inflation, high fuel prices, exploding crime rates, liberal immigration policy and and an aggressive foreign policy.