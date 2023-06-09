UPDATE - Trump Says Informed of Indictment Over Classified Docs, Summoned to Court on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump announced that he has been indicted in a Federal investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida residency and is summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said via Telegram on Thursday.

Trump added that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. GMT).

ABC news, citing sources, reported that Trump is facing seven counts that include willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing docs, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Jim Trusty, Trump's attorney, confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Trump was facing charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, as well as a charge under the Espionage Act, which he called "ludicrous."

Trusty also confirmed that the attorneys received the summon via an email from the Department of Justice on Thursday but have the yet to see the indictment.

Trump expressed despair over the indictment, pointing out that he is being prosecuted as polls show is by far the leading candidate among both Republicans and Democrats.

"This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America," Trump said. "We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America great again."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.