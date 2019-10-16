UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump Says It's 'Good' Syrian Government Protecting Kurds During Turkey's Incursion

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

UPDATE - Trump Says It's 'Good' Syrian Government Protecting Kurds During Turkey's Incursion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it is good that Syrian President Bashar Assad's government is protecting Kurds on its territory during Turkey's military operation in the northern part of the country.

"Syria is protecting the Kurds, that is good," Trump told reporters during his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House.

Trump noted that all of the players in the conflict in northeastern Syria hate the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist group, adding that Syria and Russia have more reasons to do so than the United States.

He described the current situation in Syria's border region with Turkey as "strategically brilliant" for the United States.

"Our soldiers are out of there, our soldiers are totally safe, they [the parties on the ground] have got to work it out.

Maybe they can do it without fighting," he said.

Trump said the US had no more than 28 soldiers in northeastern Syria before its withdrawal, adding that all of them were now safe elswhere.

"We should not be losing lives," he said.

On October 7, Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper then said the United States would pull out an additional 1,000 servicemen from the area near where Turkey launched its military offensive on October 9.

The administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria on Sunday announced an agreement under which the Syrian government would send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive. Under the deal, brokered by Russia, Kurdish forces have begun handing over control of territories to the Syrian national army, including Kobane and Manbij.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey White House Trump Manbij Ankara United States October Border Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia f ..

50 seconds ago

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

52 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

55 seconds ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

56 seconds ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

58 seconds ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.