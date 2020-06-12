UPDATE - Trump Says New Order Will Encourage Police to Meet 'Most Current' Use of Force Standards

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The White House is finalizing an executive order that will encourage law enforcement departments across the United States to meet the most current professional standards with respect to the use of force, President Donald Trump said at a roundtable discussion in Texas.

Trump was expected to roll out new law enforcement reforms amid nationwide protests sparked by the police killing of African American George Floyd. Meanwhile, many lawmakers and activists have called for defunding police departments due to alleged systemic racism and brutality.

"We're working to finalize an executive order that will encourage police departments nationwide to meet the most current professional standards for the use of force, including tactics for deescalation," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said he would not defund law enforcement but would in fact do the opposite: make the police stronger because that is what is needed.

The president said that while there has been vigorous conversations on how to ensure fairness, equality, and justice for all, some are only trying to stoke political division.

Trump also warned about casting too wide a net when it came to charges of racism.

"We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear. But we'll make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist," Trump said.

According to the Seattle Times, Black Lives Matter protesters have occupied Seattle's City Hall and are camping outside the state capitol building. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have been ordered to not use tear gas and other violent tactics to disperse the crowds.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Trump reiterated his pledge to "take back" Seattle from protesters whom he accused of being anarchists.

Black Lives Matter protests engulfed the city shortly after footage circulated on May 25 showing police in Minneapolis violently detain an African-American man, George Floyd, who later died.

Protesters took to the streets in all 50 US states and several countries around the world demanding police reform and an end to institutionalized racism.