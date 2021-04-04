UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Trump Says Republicans Must Fight Back, Boycott Companies Amid Voting Law Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has called on Republicans to target certain businesses in response to Democrats boycotting several companies amid pressure over new voting laws.

"It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back” we have more people than they do” by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don't go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them," Trump said in a statement released by Save America PAC on Saturday.

The ex-president went on to once again accuse Democrats of rigging the 2020 election and attempting to "scare companies into submission."

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced it was not going to hold the All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer, as it opposed ballot box restrictions (referring to the new Georgia legislation). The new voting law has been condemned by the CEOs of some corporations, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola.

Trump stressed on Saturday that that Republicans "have more people than they [Democrats] do" and accused the Democrats of playing "dirty" by boycotting products from any company that does or states something that "in any way offends them.

"

Trump's statement comes after several companies publicly condemned Georgia's new election law as well as new election legislation in other US states.

At the end of March, US President Joe Biden told reporters that the US Justice Department was examining what it could do with respect to the Republican-backed election legislation in Georgia that critics claim could harm the voting rights of minorities.

Earlier in March, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp introduced a measure for stricter identification requirements, limited ballot drop boxes and a shortened early voting period. Kemp said via Twitter that the law would make it "easy to vote and hard to cheat" in Georgia.

The changes were enacted after criticism by Republicans about election and voter fraud in the 2020 presidential vote, in which Democrats won in a traditionally Republican-leaning state.

