UPDATE - Trump Says US Developing Hypersonic Missile 17 Times Faster Than Currently Available

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the United States is developing a hypersonic missile that is 17 times faster compared to the fastest missile the military currently has available.

"[We're] building right now incredible military equipment... We have, I call it the Super Duper Missile, and I heard the other night 17 times faster than what they have right now, when you take the fastest missile we have right now," Trump said.

Trump added that the missile should be superior to missiles being developed by Russia and China.

Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman declined to clarify on Trump's comment and referred reporters to the White House. White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany also refused to comment on Trump's comment.

Russian and Chinese demonstrations of new hypersonic missiles in recent years have prompted the United States to revive previously mothballed efforts to develop such weapons.