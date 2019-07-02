(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) President Donald Trump in a statement on Tuesday said the Pentagon is ready to show the American people the most advanced military in the world at the US Independence Day Parade on July 4.

"Big 4th of July in D.C. 'Salute to America.' The Pentagon & our great Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World," Trump said in a Twitter post. "Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!"

A small number of US Army M1A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles will be stationed at the parade on Thursday, Pentagon officials confirmed to CNN.

F-22 and F-35 fighter jets along with a B2 bomber will also be included, a combination of which is expected to do a flyover.

The "Salute to America" event will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST (10:30 p.m. GMT) at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington where Trump is expected to deliver an address.

In February, Trump said that he wanted to create a new annual 'Salute to America' parade on July 4, the country's Independence Day. Prior to this year, no US president in recent history has made themselves part of the Fourth of July event in Washington.

Senator Tom Udall in a Twitter post said that Trump is planning to turn a national day of unity into "a day of vanity" and de facto campaign rally.

The American people, he added, also deserve to know how much of their money is being spent on the event.