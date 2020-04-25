UPDATE - Trump Signs Into Law $484Bln COVID-19 Relief Bill

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump signed into law a nearly half-a-trillion-dollar coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and testing in the United States.

"Throughout this crisis, my administration has taken unprecedented actions to rush economic relief to our citizens," Trump said during the signing ceremony of the $484 million relief bill on Friday.

The new measure comes just weeks after a $2.1 trillion stimulus package was adopted that included paychecks for nearly all US citizens.

The legislation is known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Health Care Enhancement Act. The bill includes $320 billion to replenish the PPP, $75 million for hospitals, $25 to address a chronic shortage of virus tests and $60 billion in disaster relief with a total appropriation of $484 billion.

The legislation becomes the fourth coronavirus relief measure approved by Congress, raising the overall crisis response to nearly $4 trillion.

The United States leads the world in coronavirus cases, with more than 890,500, inclding over 51,000 deaths.