UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Trump Signs Spending Bill That Includes Coronavirus Relief Legislation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:00 AM

UPDATE - Trump Signs Spending Bill That Includes Coronavirus Relief Legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump has signed the coronavirus relief and government spending bill, Trump said in a statement.

"I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more," Trump said on Sunday.

Trump specified that he will send back to Congress "a redlined version," requesting that "wasteful items" be removed from the bill.

Earlier in the day, Trump promised some "good news on Covid Relief Bill" on Twitter.

Earlier this month, after months of bickering, Republicans and Democrats agreed on a $900 billion coronavirus relief plan and a $1.4 trillion government spending allocation which was sent to Trump for his signature. The COVID-19 relief included individual payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

Trump, whose term ends on January 20, stayed out of the negotiations for weeks. But he stunned both sides by refusing to sign the legislation, calling the $600 of personal aid a "disgrace" and demanding that it be boosted to $2,000 per individual or $4,000 per family.

"On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed," Trump said in his Sunday statement.

He added that the Senate will also start the process for a vote to increase individual benefits to $2,000 and repeal Section 230, which facilitates the spread of disinformation online.

"Likewise, the House and SEnate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election," Trump said.

The government spending allocation needed the president's signature by December 29 to continue with weekly unemployment insurance for Americans and to prevent the government from shutting down.

Related Topics

Election Senate Vote Twitter Trump Money January November December Democrats Congress Sunday Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

8 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

8 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.