UPDATE - Truss Says Ready To Face Russian President At G20 If Elected UK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 08:30 AM

UPDATE - Truss Says Ready to Face Russian President at G20 If Elected UK Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says she would be ready to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in November if she were elected British prime minister.

On Sunday, the second debate was held in the British prime ministerial race. Asked whether they would sit down with Putin at the G20, all of the candidates, except Truss, said they would not.

"I was prepared to face down (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov, I'm prepared to say to Putin directly and call him out in front of those very important swing countries like India and Indonesia. So I would go there, and I would call Putin out," Truss said, answering the moderator's question.

Truss has named "Russia's defeat" in Ukraine as one of her main goals in case of her election to the post of UK prime minister.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that threats by Truss against Russia and its leadership, as well as the desire to achieve "Ukraine's victory" over Russia, are clearly the "megalomania" of a second-tier politician and she should take care of her own country's affairs.

Outgoing UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson had faced calls to resign after a series of scandals over violations of COVID-19 regulations throughout 2020 and 2021.

Nearly 60 officials have stepped down from Johnson's government amid a scandal concerning the appointment of Christopher Pincher, who is facing sexual assault claims, as the country's deputy chief whip.

On July 7, Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as British prime minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. He will remain in office until a new appointment is made.

When asked during the Sunday debates whether any of the candidates were ready to offer Johnson a seat in their cabinet if they were elected prime minister, none of the candidates raised their hand.

