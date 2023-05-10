(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Famous US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently left his job at Fox News, revealed his plans on Tuesday to launch a new show on Twitter.

"Starting soon, we will be bringing a new version of the show we have been doing for last 6.5 years to Twitter. We will bring some other things, too, which we will tell you about," Carlson said in a video message published on Twitter.

The journalist warned that mainstream media are manipulating audiences by providing people with information from specific angles. He also noted that they have limits that every employee should follow.

"You know if you will bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That is not a guess, it is a guarantee. Every person who works in English language media understands that," he said.

Carlson also warned that "the news is full of lies" at the most basic level. He also pointed out that freedom of speech is the most important right the people have.

"Without it you have no others. See you soon," he said, inviting people to follow his show.

Fox News said the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways, a move that came despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program.

Conflicting reports suggested Carlson was let go due to his controversial coverage of topics - ranging from the January 6 riots to US support for the war in Ukraine - while others said he was fired for sharp criticism of senior management.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to Carlson's announcement by saying that the platform has not signed any deal with the journalist, adding that his show will be subject to the same rules and rewards as other content creators have.

"On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators," Musk tweeted.

The billionaire entrepreneur also expressed hope in the tweet that "many others, particularly from the left," would also choose to be content creators on Twitter.