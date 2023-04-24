UPDATE - Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Fox news Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media network said in a press release on Monday.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement said. "Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

"

Fox Corp shares dropped by 5% at the time of the departure announcement, according to market data.

Last week, Fox Corp. reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges in response to accusations made by the network that the company had rigged its voting machines against then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Tucker Carlson had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" on Fox News since 2016.