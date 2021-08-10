UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Tunisia Bans Ex-Industry Minister Feriani From Traveling Over Alleged Corruption - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Tunisian Public Prosecutor's Office has issued a travel ban to Industry Minister Slim Feriani and eleven other senior officials and businessmen over alleged corruption, the TAP news agency reported on Monday, citing a court spokesperson.

Those banned from traveling are suspected of being involved in administrative and financial corruption related to phosphate extraction and transport contracts, the news agency added.

The list also includes lawmaker Lotfi Ali and his brother, a former chairman and CEO of the Gafsa Phosphates Company (CPG), a financial controller at the finance ministry, directors at the CPG, and managers of subcontracting companies.

In the wake of mass protests against the parliament since July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended the parliament for thirty days and frozen the legal immunity of lawmakers.

The president has since assumed full executive powers on a temporary basis. Ennahdha, the largest political party in the Tunisian parliament, headed by Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, said Saied's move was unconstitutional and accused the leader of staging a coup.

Under the Tunisian constitution, executive power must be shared between president, prime minister and parliament. The president and the parliament were elected in separate votes in 2019, while the prime minister took his office last summer. Since then, there have been political disputes between Saied and Mechichi, with COVID-19 exacerbating the wrangling.

