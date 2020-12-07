UPDATE - Tunisia Extends COVID-19 Curfew Until December 30 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Tunisia is extending the previously imposed curfew as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic until December 30, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that authorities have extended the curfew until the end of March of 2021 but later corrected the date.

According to the ministry's statement, the nationwide curfew from 08:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m.

, restrictions on cafes and restaurants, social distancing measures and a ban on mass events, including trade fairs, conferences and forums, will remain in effect.

Tunisian Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi has said that the peak of the pandemic's second wave is expected in late December in Tunisia, and the authorities aim to vaccinate 20 percent of the population in the first half of 2021.

To date, Tunisia has confirmed nearly 103,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 3,500 related deaths and more than 76,000 recoveries.