UPDATE - Turkey Detains At Least 13 People Close To Slain Al-Baghdadi - Erdogan

5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

UPDATE - Turkey Detains at Least 13 People Close to Slain Al-Baghdadi - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish security forces have detained at least 13 people who were close to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the recently killed leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

"Al-Baghdadi's close circle is paying a lot of attention to our country. We recently captured his sister's husband and their child in [Syria's] Azaz, and sent them to migration camps. Let's see what decision our Ministry of Justice will make. His wife has been in our hands for 1-1.5 years. It will be the same process. The number of [al-Baghdadi's relatives detained by Turkey] is already in the double digits," Erdogan told reporters.

He added that together with the wife of the killed leader of the Islamic State, a child whose kinship to al-Baghdadi was proved by DNA analysis had been detained.

Later, he specified the exact number of al-Baghdadi'sÑ associates and relatives apprehended by the country's security forces.

"We now have 13 people from his inner circle," the Turkish president said.

US President Donald Trump said on October 27 that al-Baghdadi had been killed in a US operation in Syria's Idlib. Later that day, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that Russia did not have reliable information that the US military had actually killed al-Baghdadi. The IS reportedly confirmed the death of its leader on October 31.

