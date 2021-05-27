UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Turkey Grateful To Russia For Agreement On Sputnik V Deliveries - Minister Of Health

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:30 AM

UPDATE - Turkey Grateful to Russia for Agreement on Sputnik V Deliveries - Minister of Health

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca has expressed gratitude to Russia for the agreement on deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"Since the start of the development of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, we have been in contact concerning its deliveries. Now we have a signed agreement on the deliveries ... of this vaccine. I thank the Russian authorities for the support linked to this agreement," Koca told reporters on Wednesday.

He added that Turkey had signed deals to receive 270 million doses of various vaccines against COVID-19, which is three times more than the country's population.

Turkey authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in late April.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 168.16 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey has confirmed more than 5.21 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 46,000 fatalities.

