UPDATE - Turkey Has Supplied Ukraine With US-Designed Cluster Bombs Since November 2022 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Turkey has been supplying Ukraine with US-designed artillery-fired cluster bombs since November 2022, Foreign Policy reported citing current and former US and EU officials.

The Cold War-era dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), which the United States is barred from exporting under US law because of their high dud rate, gave Ukraine a controversial weapon in the conflict with Russia on the battlefield, it said.

The bombs, designed to destroy tanks by bursting into smaller submunitions, can linger on the battlefield for years if they fail to explode immediately, with each round scattering about 88 bomblets.

"After the U.S. denied (Ukraine) access to cluster munitions, Turkey was the only place they could get them. It just shows how even as Turkey cozies up to Russia in some respects, it's become a really important supporter for Ukraine militarily," a source briefed on the matter, who declined to be identified, told the US news publication.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

