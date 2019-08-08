UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Turkey Hit By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:16 PM

UPDATE - Turkey Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

MOSCOW/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"M5.8 #earthquake in Western #Turkey #deprem was felt up to #Antalya #Izmir 250km [155 miles] away and by a few people in #Istanbul. It was preceded 6 min earlier by a M4.2 foreshock," the EMSC said on Twitter.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at 14:25 local time (11:25 GMT), with the epicenter situated west of the city of Denizli. The depth of the earthquake was 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

The chief of the agency for emergency situations in Denizli, Ali Etiz, said that, according to preliminary information, there were no fatalities as a result of the quake.

"There are reports of minor damage to old village clay houses.

Municipal services and rescuers are checking the condition of buildings. Citizens are warned against returning to their homes for the time being," Etiz told the TRT tv channel.

He added that seven additional underground tremors had been detected 20 minutes after the earthquake.

The head of the provincial health department, Berna Ozturk, meanwhile, announced that six people had been taken to hospitals following the quake.

"Five people were taken to hospitals over being in the state of panic. One person jumped out of the window, sustaining minor injuries. There are no those dead or seriously injured," Ozturk said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

According to the media outlet, underground tremors were felt in the provinces of Antalya, Mugla, Isparta and Burdur.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Turkey Twitter Burdur Isparta Mugla Denizli Antalya Media TV

Recent Stories

Chinese national looted his own countryman

5 minutes ago

Government introduces comprehensive reforms to res ..

5 minutes ago

Raja Basharat nominated as head of Punjab Benami C ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge given temporary charge ..

5 minutes ago

Governor Punjab stresses safety steps to cope with ..

16 minutes ago

US Tax Preparer Duo Pleads Guilty in Multimillion- ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.