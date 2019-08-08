UPDATE - Turkey Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said

MOSCOW/ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Western Turkey on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

"M5.8 #earthquake in Western #Turkey #deprem was felt up to #Antalya #Izmir 250km [155 miles] away and by a few people in #Istanbul. It was preceded 6 min earlier by a M4.2 foreshock," the EMSC said on Twitter.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at 14:25 local time (11:25 GMT), with the epicenter situated west of the city of Denizli. The depth of the earthquake was 8 kilometers, or about 5 miles.

The chief of the agency for emergency situations in Denizli, Ali Etiz, said that, according to preliminary information, there were no fatalities as a result of the quake.

"There are reports of minor damage to old village clay houses.

Municipal services and rescuers are checking the condition of buildings. Citizens are warned against returning to their homes for the time being," Etiz told the TRT tv channel.

He added that seven additional underground tremors had been detected 20 minutes after the earthquake.

The head of the provincial health department, Berna Ozturk, meanwhile, announced that six people had been taken to hospitals following the quake.

"Five people were taken to hospitals over being in the state of panic. One person jumped out of the window, sustaining minor injuries. There are no those dead or seriously injured," Ozturk said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

According to the media outlet, underground tremors were felt in the provinces of Antalya, Mugla, Isparta and Burdur.