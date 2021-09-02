UPDATE - Turkey Needs Security Guarantees Before Civilian Flights Resume From Kabul - Cavusoglu

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Security needs to be restored at Kabul's international airport before commercial flights can resume, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

A source told Sputnik that a plane carrying Qatari experts landed at the airport on Wednesday to see if operations could begin. The Qatari foreign minister said his country was in talks with militants and Turkey, which used to be in charge of airport security before Kabul's fall.

"Conditions must be met to begin commercial flights from Kabul airport, and the priority is that security be guaranteed both inside and outside," Cavusoglu told a press conference in Ankara.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) promised to restore security at the airport, the minister added.

He said the Taliban and several countries had asked Turkey to assist them with the airport's technical support in order to restart operations.

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag, who is on a visit to the Turkish capital, said that the Netherlands was ready to provide support in the matter.

"The Netherlands offered support to #Turkey in its efforts to assist in re-opening the airport in Kabul together with Qatar and other partners," she tweeted, adding in a follow-up post that the Dutch government continues to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

Since the Taliban takeover on August 15 and until August 31, the airport served as a departure point for foreign evacuation flights.