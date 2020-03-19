UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Turkey Registers Second Death From Coronavirus - Health Minister

Thu 19th March 2020

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The second death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Turkey, the total number of infected people nearly doubled over the past 24 hours to 191, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Koca said Tuesday the number of coronavirus-infected people in Turkey had increased from 47 to 98 over the past day, one of the patients died.

"Today we registered a second death from the coronavirus, a 61-year-old man died. A total of 93 new cases of infection were detected. The total number of infected people has reached 191," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. More than 191,000 people in about 160 countries have been infected in the world, nearly 8,000 people have died.

