UPDATE - Turkey, US Negotiating New-Generation F-16 Fighter Jets Sale to Ankara - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Turkey and the United States are currently engaged in the negotiations on the sale of US new generation F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, Turkish media reported.

The countries are holding negotiations on modernization of the existing aircraft and procurement of new-generation aircraft, Turkish newspaper Yeni Akit reported on Saturday, adding that Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin is expected to visit the US in the coming days where he will discuss the sale of the F-16s with members of Congress.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. Despite harsh backlash from the US and NATO over the purchase, Turkey has insisted that it will continue to use the S-400s.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later announced that the US suggested that Ankara procure the fourth generation of the F-16 fighter jets instead of the fifth generation F-35s.

The US Congress has yet to approve the deal while the US State Department is lobbying for it convincing congressmen that it will "serve Washington's interests."

On Sunday, the Turkish newspaper Star reported that Greece is trying to put pressure on the United States so that Washington does not sell upgraded F-16 combat aircraft to Turkey.

The normalization of relations between Turkey and the middle East countries, as well as the country's entry into the Eastern Mediterranean energy market and Greece's exit from it, have created a feeling of "loneliness" in Athens, the newspaper said. Erdogan's role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis also caused a sense of jealousy in Greece, according to Star, leading to it trying to put more pressure on the US regarding the F-16 deal.